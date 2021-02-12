https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/dave-ramsey-stimulus-changes-life-pretty-much-screwed-already/

(SOURCE) – Dave Ramsey shames the concept of stimulus checks and suggests that if that’s all it takes to change someone’s life, then they have other problems going on.

Ramsey, a conservative financial talk radio host, was on America’s Newsroom on Fox News, and said he doesn’t believe in stimulus checks.

Ramsey said, “I don’t believe in a stimulus checks. Because if $600 or $1400 changes your life, you were pretty much screwed already. You’ve got other issues going on. You have a career problem, you have a debt problem, you have a relationship problem, or a mental health problem. Something else is going on if $600 changes your life.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

