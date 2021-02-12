https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/538613-davis-the-key-word-is-majority-on-trump-impeachment-vote

Most of the media understandably is focused on the number 67 — a vote by two-thirds of the 100 U.S. senators required to convict and remove an impeached president under the U.S. Constitution.

The more important number, however, is whether Donald TrumpDonald TrumpNRCC finance chair: Republicans who voted for Trump impeachment will not be penalized Blinken, UN head share first call after US rejoins Climate Accords, WHO GOP senators met with Trump’s impeachment team to talk strategy MORE is repudiated by a majority of the U.S. Senate, meaning that some members of his own Republican Party have voted to convict him and then, potentially, to bar him forevermore from running again for president or any other public office. Since the Framers correctly regarded impeachment and conviction as a political decision, not a legal one, that makes sense: We are a democracy, and “majority” is the key word and principle in a democracy, not two-thirds.

We know that a majority of Republicans are committed to avoid voting on whether or not the president committed incitement to insurrection. If this vote were done by secret ballot, it seems likely a larger number of Republican senators would vote to convict the former president. Instead, they have used a change-the-subject argument that the Senate does not have jurisdiction to vote for impeachment once a president leaves office. No one can reasonably doubt that this is an excuse for many of these senators to avoid voting what is undeniable — that, but for Trump, there would have been no mob insurrection or deaths at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, if a majority of the Senate — some Republicans as well as all Democrats — finds that Trump incited an insurrection against the U.S. government to prevent ratification of the Electoral College’s 2020 election results on Jan. 6, then that is a significant political fact.

Here are three other facts that ought to be given primary attention by the media and by the American people as a way of assessing the results of the Senate’s vote on impeachment:

If that happens, then it will be fact that a majority of the Senate, including members from his own party, have concluded that Donald Trump is:

Guilty of lying about fraud in the election.

Guilty of inciting mob violence resulting in five deaths which, if not for his lies and incitement, would not have occurred.

Guilty of inciting insurrection.

That is a shame which Trump cannot escape in the pages of U.S. history.

Lanny Davis is a partner and founder of the Washington law firm of Davis Goldberg & Galper and the strategic media firm of Trident DMG. He is a former special counsel to President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonPoll: Trump maintains strong support in Kentucky amid impeachment trial Trump lawyer argues that impeachment is politically motivated It’s time for Biden’s Cuba MORE and a member of President George W. Bush’s Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board. He is the author of several books on history, politics and crisis management.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

