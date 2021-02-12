https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/day-4-senate-democrats-impeachment-trial-donald-trump-trump-team-present-case-today-via-rsbn-live-stream/

President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial resumes in the US Senate on Friday.

Far Left Senator Patrick Leahy is presiding over the proceedings and is also a juror in the case.

What a bad joke.

For the past two days Democrat lawmakers smeared all Trump supporters as terrorists.

They used video from Antifa operatives INSIDE THE CAPITOL!

And they continued to selectively edit their video smearing President Trump.

On Friday President Trump’s Defense Team will present their case.

TRENDING: “We Will NEVER EVER Concede – Because You STOLE THE ELECTION! And You Brag About It!” – Steve Bannon Goes Off on Lying Democrat Impeachment Team (VIDEO)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

