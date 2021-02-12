https://justthenews.com/nation/science/deep-space-communication-repairs-allow-earth-resume-communications-voyager?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Repairs to the Deep Space Station 43 in Australia this week have enabled Earthbound scientists to once again communicate with the vastly distant Voyager 2 spacecraft after about a year of silence. 

The Australian station is the only means by which scientists can communicate with the Voyager 2 probe, launched in 1977 and now, at roughly 12 billion miles away, the farthest man-made object from Earth. 

Communications with Voyager 2 take about 35 hours to transmit round-trip. Voyager 1 and 2 are thus far the only man-made objects to have departed the Solar System and entered interstellar space. 

The probe is expected to continue transmitting weak messages for at least another few years. 

