Photo of Anthony Scaramucci: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia

Anthony Scaramucci is back — again. And once again he’s being treated to celebrity expert status by the Fake News media to denounce President Donald Trump as a “domestic terrorist.”

In an interview with Yahoo Finance Live on February 11, Scaramucci said Donald J. Trump’s legacy will be that of a “domestic terrorist” and an “insurrectionist,” following the January 6 attack on the Capitol by alleged Trump supporters and agent provocateurs.

The Yahoo! interview was a reprise of his January 15 interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, in which he told Cooper: “He [Trump] incited a riot, he incited an insurrection. He’s arguably, at least in the 21st century, you could say Timothy McVeigh for the 20th century, but he is the domestic terrorist of the 21st century.”

Scaramucci briefly served (11 days) as President Trump’s White House communications director in 2017 — before being fired. Those of us who had warned that this was a bad pick by Trump breathed a sigh of relief when Trump gave him the boot. Scaramucci epitomizes the globalist Wall Street swamp creatures that Candidate Trump had pledged to drive out of Washington. A former Goldman Sachs operative, Scaramucci is also a longtime member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). His hedge fund, SkyBridge Capital, is famous for its lavish SALT Investment Conferences featuring a bipartisan lineup of globalist speakers: Bill Clinton, Al Gore, David Axelrod, Joe Biden, John Brennan, Valerie Jarrett, Donna Brazile, David Petraeus, Lawrence Summers, David Rubenstein, Michael Bloomberg, George W. Bush, Colin Powell, Mitt Romney, and many more — a large percentage of whom are CFR members and have financial ties to Communist China.

It’s not without reason that friend and foe alike refer to Anthony Scaramucci as “The Mooch.” He is a vainglorious self-promoter who constantly courts the media. And because he delivers the vicious anti-Trump venom they’re looking for, Big Media always has an open door for him. He is a player in the big anti-Trump “cabal” that Time magazine recently boasted about — a huge “conspiracy” (Time’s word for it) of Big Business, Big Tech, Big Labor, and Big Media to oust President Trump from office. The Time writer, Molly Ball, actually used the terms “cabal” and “conspiracy” to (approvingly) describe the immense “conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes” of the election, an “alliance between left-wing activists and business titans.”

The detailed Time report is an astounding admission that confirms what we have been exposing here in The New American for decades.

Speaking with Yahoo! Finance Live during the second day of the U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial against Trump, Scaramucci said Trump’s legacy will be to be remembered as a “terrorist” and “insurrectionist.” “This will even eclipse the 13 million jobs lost,” he said. “It’ll eclipse the malpractice of the pandemic. I’m not trying to make light of the 430,000 people that died, which is unbelievably tragic. But you can’t blame every single death on President Trump. But you can blame this on him.”

“He’ll go down in history — once people have a moment to reflect on this — as a domestic terrorist, as an insurrectionist,” the Mooch continued. “And this will be a stain on him and his family forever.”

RINO Mooch Gives Suicidal Advice to GOP

Scaramucci complimented the Democrat impeachment prosecutors for laying out a “devastating case” against Donald Trump. He’s rooting for conviction. He may even be rooting (privately) for execution. The Yahoo! article following up on the interview presented The Mooch as a Republican voice of reason speaking sound advice to a GOP that has gone astray. It refers to him as “a lifelong Republican,” who sees an opportunity for the GOP to “save themselves and rebuild” post-Trump — by, of course, returning to the RINO (Republican In Name Only) fold. Scaramucci is a typical RINO, supporting all the liberal-left agenda: abortion, gun control, global warming, open borders, homosexual marriage, and more. He was a big fan of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama and donated to both. In 2019, he was the most visible promoter attempting to recruit globalist Mitt Romney to challenge President Trump for the Republican nomination. And naturally, he joined with other globalist NeverTrumpers, such as Bill Kristol, Jonah Goldberg, and Rich Lowry, in endorsing Joe Biden in 2020 — and sabotaging Trump at every turn.

In his Yahoo! Interview, Scaramucci also slammed Trump supporters Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) as “cowards” who are “more concerned about their positions of power and ruling than serving the public.”

According to Scaramucci, “The good news is that party, unless it reforms itself, it will split into two pieces. And it will become a minority party for at least a generation.” However, his “reforms” would make the GOP simply a pale reflection of the Democrat Party, which is why Anthony Scaramucci is precisely the type of “Republican” favored by Big Media and the globalist oligarchs of the Democrat and Republican Parties.

