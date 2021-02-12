http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-BBq5psukJw/

The Department of Defense erroneously called President Joe Biden “VP” in a tweet on Thursday.

The war agency posted a graphic of a quote from Biden:

.@VP: Every single person, no matter their gender identity, sexual orientation, race or religious background, deserves to feel safe in the ranks and to have their contributions valued. pic.twitter.com/rDoAPywXOO — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) February 11, 2021

“Every single person, no matter their gender identity, sexual orientation, race or religious background, deserves to feel safe in the ranks and to have their contributions valued,” the message from Biden said.

Five hours later, the department posted another graphic attributed to Vice President Kamala Harris:

.@VP: To the personnel here at the Pentagon, both civilian and uniformed, thank you for your dedication and for your discipline, and thank you for keeping our nation safe. pic.twitter.com/iNXcJkU1zg — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) February 11, 2021

“To the personnel here at the Pentagon, both civilian and uniformed, thank you for your dedication and for your discipline, and thank you for keeping our nation safe,” Harris’s message said.

The agency best known for eliminating bad guys doubled down on the progressive feel-good message from the commander-in-chief by posting a video of a portion of his remarks:

.@POTUS: This administration, from myself to the @VP to @SecDef on down, is dedicated to ensuring that every single person is treated with dignity and respect. pic.twitter.com/u520FFr8hO — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) February 11, 2021

“Right now, more than 40 percent of our active duty forces are people of color,” Biden said.

“And it’s long past time that the full diversity and full strength of our forces reflect at every level of this department, including our secretary of defense,” he said, referring to Lloyd J. Austin.

“This organization thrives and succeeds because— because of our people,” Biden continued.

The president went on to give a “personal commitment,” vowing, “This administration, from myself and the Vice President Harris to Secretary Austin on down, is dedicated to ensuring that every single person is treated with dignity and respect.”

