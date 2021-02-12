https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/dems-blunder-tweet-impeachment-hearing/

The author of a tweet used Thursday by House Democrats on Thursday in support of their impeachment trial launched against President Trump has confirmed they changed the word “Calvary” to “cavalry” to make their point.

And they never talked with her about their change.

Just the News reported Jennifer Lawrence, a Christian conservative, said on its “John Solomon Reports” podcast.

Lawrence said she deliberately used the word “Calvary,” the place where Jesus was crucified.

Lawrence wrote in her tweet: “We have been marching all around the country for you, Mr. President. Now we will bring it to DC on January, and proudly stand beside you. Thank you for fighting for us.”

Trump amplified the message, and Lawrence responded: “It has been an honor to stand up and fight for you in our nation. We will be standing strong on January 6 in DC with you. We are bringing the Calvary, Mr. President.”

But Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., the congressman whose reputation recently has been tarnished by revelations of his relationship with a Chinese spy, changed the word to “cavalry,” a military unit.

Lawrence told Just the News that “Calvary” as a reference to a prayer vigil.

Swalwell insisted it had a military meaning, she said.

“I did not mean we were bringing the cavalry. I wasn’t going to hop on horseback and come riding into D.C. with my horses and my cavalry. … And you know what we did on January 5? We held a prayer event at Freedom Plaza, and we prayed, and we brought Jesus Christ back into Washington, D.C.,” she explained.

“We would not want violence, we wanted people to come out and peacefully protest. … None of us engaged in protest. We were all at the Willard, you know, watching this all play out on television. We had no idea this was going to happen,” she said.

Neither Swalwell – nor any other House impeachment proponent – took the time to ask her, Lawrence said.

In addition, the image of her tweet that was displayed for senators had faked blue check mark on her account, signifying a verified account.

Lawrence said hers isn’t a verified account.

“This way, if he entered that into congressional testimony, it’s a verified account, and it has, it could be applicable in law,” she explained. “Secondly, he wanted to show that my Twitter account had more gravitas than it actually did. He wanted to show that the president was trying to use me to bring in the cavalry.”

Just the News said Swalwell did not return a call requesting comment.

Pastor Brian Gibson, who was with Lawrence on the trip to Washington, confirmed to Just the News the accuracy of her report.

“I was sitting on the bus, and I saw Calvary come through,” Gibson told Just the News. “I went back to them, and specifically said, ‘Hey, guys, you spelt Calvary wrong, right?’ This is what I do for a living. I’m a preacher of the gospel. I’m a theology major, so that jumped off the page at me, and words matter, and I want them to be correct. And she said, ‘No pastor, I meant it. We meant to write Calvary like that. Because we were standing up for God, preaching the gospel. We have you ministers here that are going to be praying and leading people to Christ. And so that’s what that’s what we mean.”

It wasn’t the first major blunder committed by Democrats during the impeachment trial. Late Wednesday, they had to withdraw a false claim by Rep. David Civilline, D-R.I.

And earlier, House impeachment manager Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., was caught mischaracterizing the opinion of prominent constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley of George Washington University.

Neguse claimed that Turley’s opinion about the validity of retroactive trials for people who already have left office was recent. But it was 21 years ago, and Turley called him out.

“Neguse cited my Duke piece at length to support the basis for retroactive trials after saying that I supported such trials until the last few weeks,” Turley wrote on his website.

“I felt Neguse did an excellent job in his argument, but that statement is simply not true,” Turley continued. He explained he does recognize “the value” of such trials, but “his characterization of my position … was misleading.”

“Indeed, if my views of 21 years ago are going to be cited as recent, I would at least appreciate the use of my thinner photos from the 1990s,” he joked.

