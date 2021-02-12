https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/desantis-fires-back-at-biden-threats/







“I think it would be unconstitutional, it would be unwise and it would be unjust”

“The recent report that the Biden administration is considering restricting the travel of Floridians is completely absurd, especially when Biden allows illegal aliens to pour across our southern border. We won’t allow Floridians to be unfairly targeted for political purposes.”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ron DeSantis lashed out at the Biden administration, promising that the state would strongly and swiftly oppose any attempts to block Americans from traveling to the Sunshine State.

DeSantis’ comments were in response to a Wednesday story by McClatchy that quoted an unnamed White House official saying the administration was considering imposing domestic travel restrictions.

“I think it’s an absurd report that they would be doing that, I think it would be unconstitutional, it would be unwise and it would be unjust. Any attempt to restrict or lock down Florida by the federal government would be an attack on our state done purely for political purposes.”

“If you think about it, restricting the right of Americans to travel freely throughout our country while allowing illegal aliens to pour across the southern border unmolested would be a ridiculous but very damaging farce,” DeSantis said. “So we will oppose it 100%. It would not be based in science, it would purely be a political attack against the people of Florida.”

Jen Psaki addressed the idea of domestic travel considerations at a briefing after DeSantis spoke.

“We are always considering what steps are necessary to keep the American people safe, but we are not currently in the process of, no decisions have been made around additional public health measures that would delay or would change, I should say, domestic travel considerations,” Psaki said.

Marco Rubio wrote a letter to President Biden amid the reports of travel restrictions.

“I write with regard to recent reporting that your administration is considering implementing travel restrictions to my home State of Florida. I cannot underscore enough how reckless and economically harmful this would be to my state and the country as a whole,” Rubio wrote.

“So now that they’re considering actual restrictions on Americans inside the country, I think it is unconstitutional,” Rubio said. “I think it’s going to be challenged in court successfully.”

