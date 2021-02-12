https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/politician-raising-bail-rioters-encourage-rioting-gop-senators-question-democrat-impeachment-leader-kamala-harriss-rioters-bail-fund/

During the left wing riots of last spring and summer, Kamala Harris promoted a bail fund to get people who were arrested in the riots bailed out of jail.

Kamala Harris supported this.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

The Minnesota Freedom Fund helped bail out several accused and convicted criminals — at least one with a markedly violent history and at least one pedophile

One of the criminals bailed out of jail thanks to Kamala Harris went on to rape an 8-year-old girl.

It’s one of those inconvenient stories that the liberal media loves to ignore.

On Friday during the sham impeachment trial Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, Roger Marshall, and Kevin Cramer, sent this question to the desk about Kamala Harris’s previous actions: “Does a politician raising bail for rioters encourage more rioting?”

TRUMP TRIAL: Sens. Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, Roger Marshall, and Kevin Cramer, send this question to the desk: “Does a politician raising bail for rioters encourage more rioting?” #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/0u0xMzUQrW — Forbes (@Forbes) February 12, 2021

The double-standard presented by the left is truly disgusting.

