The New York Times reportedly fired a 45-year veteran reporter after 150 staff members rose up and demanded action be taken for an out-of-context racial slur used in 2019.

According to the New York Post, Donald McNeil was fired for his use of the N-word on a trip to Peru in 2019. The longtime science reporter used the racial slur after a student on a Times-sponsored educational cruise to Peru had asked him “whether [he] thought a classmate of hers should have been suspended for a video she had made as a 12-year-old in which she used” the N-word.

McNeil then repeated the N-word as he tried to determine the context of the original use by the student.

“Context doesn’t matter. Intent doesn’t matter,” Pat said.

Pat believes that conservatives must be consistent in making their argument that context and intent matter, no matter which side of the political aisle you sit.

