Authorities arrested a Portland, Oregon, man on Saturday night on charges including DUI and drug possession.

The suspect’s vehicle bore a bumper sticker that read “Not drunk, avoiding potholes.”

What are the details?

According to KOIN-TV, authorities arrested Jeffrey Cannon for driving under the influence after Cannon’s vehicle rolled into a deputy’s car during a traffic stop.

A law enforcement official said that he noticed Cannon’s vehicle, a red Volkswagen Jetta, roaring up behind him on Highway 26.

The officer pulled over his own patrol vehicle into the right lane in order to see if Cannon would pass him.

“Cannon did in fact speed past the deputy and was clocked in between 80 and 90 miles per hour,” KOIN reported. “The deputy pulled over Cannon who initially didn’t respond when the deputy called out to him. Instead, Cannon’s vehicle rolled backward about 25 feet — hitting the front of the deputy’s patrol car, officials said.”

The responding deputy said that he was able to smell alcohol about Cannon and saw a Busch Light can in the vehicle’s cup holder.

When the deputy asked Cannon why he let his car roll into the cruiser, Cannon reportedly responded, “I didn’t know that happened.”

What happened next?

It only got worse from there: Cannon reportedly admitted to possessing a concealed handgun — without a serial number — and the deputy said he discovered a baggie of cocaine in the vehicle’s center console. Authorities later discovered that Cannon is a convicted felon and had a suspended license.

According to deputies, Cannon said that he planned to party with a friend over the weekend.

A breathalyzer test reportedly found that Cannon tested at .22 % blood-alcohol concentration, more than double the legal limit.

Authorities arrested Cannon and booked him into the Clackamas County Jail.

