https://disrn.com/news/investigation-into-democratic-sen-raphael-warnock-for-voter-registration-misconduct

Last Updated Feb 12th, 2021 at 10:02 am

An investigation is underway in Georgia over allegations that an organization that Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock was a part of had engaged in voter registration misconduct.

The Georgia State Election Board voted unanimously to move forward with the investigation into the organization, alleging that it did not follow deadlines. Representatives of the New Georgia Project reportedly delivered more than 1,200 voter registration applications to the Gwinnett County elections office more than 10 days after they had been received by the organization, violating election regulations.

An additional case involving the same organization, which was founded by left-wing activist Stacey Abrams, remains open. That case alleges employees of the New Georgia Project forged signatures and submitted incomplete forms.

🔦 Warnock was criticized repeatedly during the campaign over radical statements that he made while he was a pastor. He was also involved in multiple scandals, including accusations of abuse that occurred at a camp that he oversaw, as well as a domestic dispute with his ex-wife that required law enforcement to intervene.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

