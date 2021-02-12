https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/big-tech-giant-facebook-doubled-number-items-removed-site-4th-quarter-2020-compared-2019/

Facebook hates Americans who love the liberty and freedom which President Trump defended. This is why they did all they could to prevent these God-loving Americans from sharing their thoughts on their site.

In 2016 The Gateway Pundit was one of the conservative movement’s leading influencers in the Presidential election. The Democrats and Big Tech put together a study where they realized they couldn’t just own all the big media and win elections. Americans weren’t buying their communist garbage when there were alternative sources of media.

Immediately after the election, Obama visited Silicon Valley and within weeks, the Gateway Pundit’s volume of business fell to a trickle. Jim Hoft went before Congress in 2018 to warn about the Big Tech’s censorship of conservative sites but to no avail. Nothing was done. Jim was virtually ignored.

Big Tech, Big Media, and the Democrats got bolder. They slowly one by one kicked the most influential conservatives off their sites. One by one conservatives were harassed, blocked, and taken down. The number of conservatives censored by Facebook and Big Tech is endless. They even censored the President of the United States.

So it comes as a surprise that there were enough conservatives left on their site to censor and harass in the fourth quarter of 2020 but they did. Marketwatch reported on Thursday:

Facebook Inc. FB, -0.54% markedly increased its takedown of bullying and harassment content on its platform, removing 6.3 million items in the last three months of 2020, compared with 3.5 million in the previous quarter and 2.8 million in the same period a year ago. The company, which announced its latest moderation transparency report on Thursday, chalked up the results to improvements in the automated systems that analyze Facebook and Instagram comments.

They stopped all media discussions promoting President Trump but it didn’t work. President Trump crushed it as millions of Americans voted for the President around the country. In spite of their efforts to censor all conservative content, Americans weren’t having it, so the Democrats did everything imaginable to steal the election and they did.

Philidelphia freedom is censored. Love of freedom is a Facebook sin. Telling the truth about the election steal is considered an action deserving of censorship by Facebook. The truth is censored.

The people who lead the massive Big Tech companies are not good people. They don’t love America. They don’t love Americans, and they don’t love our freedom.

