Last April, TV station WMTW reported that the Council on American-Islamic Relations had joined the National Muslim Coronavirus Task Force.

However, after announcing this at the beginning of the broadcast, the reporter veered away from the subject of the Task Force, and never returned to it. It is easy to speculate as to why the report did not go into detail about this group. Considering the fact that anything Muslim is terra incognita to America’s newsrooms, we never learned about this National Muslim Corona Task Force. But if reporters had looked into this group, they would have found it chock full of Muslim Brotherhood organizations, such as:

IMANA, CAIR, MAS, ISNA, MPAC, ICNA, AMP, EMGAGE, Islamic Relief, and many others.

Fast forward to today, and we find Dr. Anthony Fauci speaking before a similar group which includes:

CAIR, EmgageUSA, ICNA Relief USA, Islamic Medical Association of North America (IMANA), Islamic Networks Group (ING), Islamic Relief USA, Islamic Society of Boston, Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), IslamiCity.org, MPower Change; MSA National; MSA West; Muslim American Society; Muslim Anti-Racism Collaborative (MuslimARC); Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC); Sabil USA; and Zakat Foundation of America, U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations, and many others.

For example, Hasan Shanawani, who heads the organization sponsoring the Q&A, also:

served on an IMANA Ethics committee whose advisor was Hassan Hathout, a physician and whose early history in Egypt strongly suggests he was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood and a disciple of Brotherhood founder Hassan El Banna. Hathout would go on to become a leading figure within the US Muslim Brotherhood. [source: Global Muslim Brotherhood Watch] https://www.globalmbwatch.com/2020/06/26/part-1-covid-19-and-the-global-muslim-brotherhood-isna-ties-to-capitalize/ also see here – http://hhlf.org/medicalethics/the_position_of_islamic_medical.html

It should be no surprise that Fauci would do something like this. He has been consistently wrong on the science, contradicting himself numerous times in a single interview, and embraced his celebrity status while destroying the lives of countless Americans.

So why not appear before the premier subversive outfit in the United States?

COMMUNITY ADVISORY: Join AMHP and 120+ Partner Organizations, Including CAIR, in Conversation about COVID-19 Vaccine with Dr. Fauci

https://www.cair.com/press_releases/community-advisory-join-amhp-and-120-partner-organizations-including-cair-in-conversation-about-covid-19-vaccine-with-dr-fauci/?fbclid=IwAR22y3pdU_uH_E9yGDhzyXHlVEwm2zNtuuzS5f2NVf5U-mn6KB9xNfn3fT0

