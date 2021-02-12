https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/12/feels-like-manipulation-to-avoid-responsibility-steve-schmidts-statement-on-stepping-down-from-the-lincoln-project-is-a-doozy/

Steve Schmidt released a statement on his jumping The Lincoln Project ship with the rest of the rats.

Steve Schmidt’s full statement, given to me:

1/3 pic.twitter.com/wWPNMIApYg — Miranda Green (@mirandacgreen) February 12, 2021

Seriously?

Not his best self.

Is that a nice way of saying he’s been a total ahole?

Asking for a friend.

For him it’s time to run away because it’s getting too bumpy and without Trump to b*tch about 24/7 the project has become useless.

This is a new low in a world where that’s almost impossible. — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 13, 2021

So he’s a victim, martyr, and savior whose sacrifice will change things for the better? — Kevin Tierney (@CatholicSmark) February 12, 2021

Telling this story is very important showing that boys are sexually assaulted too. Big props, but the timing with resigning from LP makes it seem like manipulation. Reminds me of other celebrities checking into rehab for PR to avoid responsibility for recent acts. — Billflanigan🏳️‍🌈 (@Billflanigan) February 13, 2021

Something like that, yes.

Does Schmidt realize he didn’t need to melodramatically exit? That it makes it look weirder? — @booboojeffries (@booboojeffries1) February 13, 2021

He just made it weirder than it already was.

From his own timeline:

Huh.

❤️👊 — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) February 13, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

HOOboy.

Rat abandoning the ship claiming it is being done for noble reasons. Cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/tf9pYR4lTH pic.twitter.com/fWAVcgFJ45 — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 13, 2021

Something like that.

Buh-bye.

***

