Reporters early Friday noticed some new structures on the North Lawn of the White House: large hearts installed by first lady Jill BidenJill BidenBiden emphasizes diversity in first visit to Pentagon Jill Biden: ‘We’re going to make sure that everyone has access to free community college’ Michelle Obama announces children’s show focused on healthy eating MORE, which her office said are her “surprise Valentine messages to the country.”

The pink, red and white hearts modeled after “conversation hearts” contained words such as “unity,” “compassion” and “courage” and were seen throughout the backdrop journalists use for reports from the White House.

A Valentine from First Lady Jill Biden popped up overnight at the White House. Per her office, “The First Lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises and celebrating traditions… This is her Valentine to the country.” pic.twitter.com/lwiAxePaPv — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) February 12, 2021

In a statement to reporters, the first lady’s office said the hearts are a reference “back to the days of sharing candy hearts between friends and family.”

“As you may know, the First Lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family,” the statement added. “Valentine’s Day has always been one of her favorite holidays. Sending messages of healing, unity, hope and compassion, this is her Valentine to the country.”

. @FLOTUS overnight had giant hearts installed on the North Lawn of the White House – strategic placement will have them seen via TV cameras as backdrop to reporters’ hits. ( by @betsy_klein) pic.twitter.com/vhGUd1N54F — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) February 12, 2021

Photos and videos early Friday showed the first lady and President Biden taking a morning stroll on the lawn with their dogs.

And President Biden joined the first lady for a surprise stroll this morning to observe the display pic.twitter.com/dtZh2nBlIr — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) February 12, 2021

The president told reporters that “Valentine’s Day is a big day, Jill’s favorite day.”

When asked by reporters what inspired her to install Valentine’s hearts, Jill Biden said, “I just wanted some joy and I think just, with the pandemic, everybody’s feeling a little down, so it’s just a little joy, a little hope. That’s all.”

The president then recounted his first Valentine’s Day as vice president, saying that his wife had put a heart in each window pane of his office that said, “Joe loves Jill.”

When asked how he would “extend that love story to the American people that are so down right now,” the president responded, “Tell them there is hope. There is hope. Stay strong.”

As for the president’s Valentine’s Day gift for his wife, he pointed out the holiday is still two days away, jokingly telling reporters, “Well it’s not Valentine’s Day, I’m not telling you.”

