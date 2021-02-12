http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0nQATRVPmVs/

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” FNC Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean called for the federal investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) nursing home policies during the coronavirus pandemic to be re-opened.

Dean said, “I want an independent, bipartisan investigation, something we have wanted from the very beginning, Brian, when we started to see the nursing home order in effect for 46 days. … And we’ve been saying all along, that there needs to be a proper investigation, where there’s subpoenas, where we get the governor, his health commissioner, who has dodged and avoided all questions about the nursing homes, and also people in the nursing homes to be sort of a — give us a view of what was going on at the time.”

She added, “Well, what I did find out is that President Biden actually closed the DOJ investigation very recently. So, I believe that should be re-opened.”

