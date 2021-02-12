http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WFb97Z-iXdA/

Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace said Friday that former President Donald Trump’s lawyers using a video montage of Democrats saying the word fight was “ludicrous” during his network’s impeachment trial coverage.

Wallace said, “Honestly, I think it’s a silly argument. Using the word in different contexts means different things. One of the constitutional arguments of freedom of speech in the First Amendment, freedom of speech is crying fire in a crowded theater, and that’s not protected because that would be an incitement to the mob. If you ran at 100 clips of people saying the word of fire it doesn’t have the same meaning. Obviously, Elizabeth Warren at a campaign rally saying fight or Denis McDonough saying he was going to fight for veterans rights of the new VA chief is not the same as what Donald Trump is doing. I thought it was ludicrous. I also thought it was counterproductive.”

