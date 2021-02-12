https://thehill.com/homenews/news/538675-former-first-lady-launches-office-of-melania-trump

Former first lady Melania Trump announced on Twitter on Friday the opening of her own office.

“Mrs. Melania Trump is announcing the opening of The Office of Melania Trump. Please follow this account for news and updates,” the first tweet from the office said.

Trump retweeted the announcement from her personal account, the first time she has tweeted since her farewell address before leaving the White House.

Sources told CNN about the plans for this office at the end of January and said it would be located in Palm Beach, Fla.

Former President Trump is fighting to live in his club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach after there were arguments that he signed a contract that would prohibit him and his family from residing there.

The focus of her office will be an extension of Melania Trump’s “Be Best” slogan while at the White House that focused on children’s wellness and safety, sources told CNN.

The office will employ those who worked with Trump in the East Wing, sources said. However, the office has not officially announced its plans for the future yet.

The former president launched his own official office in Palm Beach County, Fla., last month.

