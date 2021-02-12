http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/C8r35490beA/

Four states are in the process of advancing laws that would ban transgender student-athletes from competing in the categories they “identify” with, according to reports.

The Mississippi state senate, for instance, just overwhelmingly passed Senate Bill 2536 to send their “Mississippi Fairness Act” to the statehouse to consider, the New York Post reported.

The bill would restrict athletes to competing only in the categories that correspond to their biological sex.

“I’ve had numerous coaches across the state call me and believe that they feel there’s a need for a policy in Mississippi because they are beginning to have some concerns of having to deal with this,” Republican Sen. Angela Hill, the bill’s sponsor in the Senate, told the media.

Similarly, the North Dakota legislature passed a bill this week that would also restrict competitors to biological gender categories. The North Dakota bill will now head to the state senate and the governor’s desk if approved.

“This is about girls competing with girls, ensuring equal opportunity and keeping a level playing field in girls’ sports,” Rep. Kathy Skroch told the Grand Forks Herald.

Skroch also insisted that the bill would assure “50 years of progress and protecting women against discrimination.”

Meanwhile, the Tennessee House of Representatives recently passed its own bill to limit transgender athletes to competing only against those of similar biology. Utah joined these three other states with its own version of such a bill.

A growing number of other states are also considering similar laws. The other states include Oklahoma, South Carolina, Kentucky, and New Hampshire. In a like measure, the state of Iowa is considering a bill to force transgenders to use bathrooms and changing rooms that correspond to their birth gender.

If passed into law, these bills would all run afoul of one of Joe Biden’s many executive orders, the one written to take federal education funds away from any state that refuses to allow transgender athletes to compete in whatever category they feel like choosing.

“On day 1, Biden unilaterally eviscerates women’s sports,” author Abigail Shrier, a critic of Biden’s actions, posted on Twitter when Biden signed his order. “Any educational institution that receives federal funding must admit biologically-male athletes to women’s teams, women’s scholarships, etc.”

