FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau speaks during a news conference at the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Chantilly, near Paris, France, July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau speaks during a news conference at the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Chantilly, near Paris, France, July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

February 12, 2021

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Financial leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations discussed on Friday continued support to economies, a minimum level of tax on digital giants and more money for the International Monetary Fund, a senior EU official said.

“Very interesting discussion among Finance Ministers and Central Banks. Keep support to economies, work to agree on digital and minimal taxation and to strengthen IMF support to lower income countries,” European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Paolo Gentiloni said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)

