https://www.theepochtimes.com/gina-carano-announces-new-movie-project-with-ben-shapiro_3694907.html

Former “Mandalorian” star Gina Carano, who was dropped by Disney-owned Lucasfilm earlier this week, said she will partake in a new movie project with the Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro.

Carano told news outlets: “The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams—to develop and produce my own film—come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

The former MMA fighter-turned-actress will develop, produce, and appear in an upcoming film that the Daily Wire will release to its subscribers, according to a statement provided by the outlet to Deadline Hollywood. Details about the project are not clear.

“We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob,” Shapiro said.

“We’re eager to bring Gina’s talent to Americans who love her, and we’re just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep cancelling those who think differently, they’ll just be helping us build the Xwing to take down their Death Star,” he added.

Other than Lucasfilm, Carano’s agency UTA also dropped her after she shared a TikTok post saying the current divided political climate is similar to Nazi Germany, comparing conservatives to Jewish people.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” she wrote.

Lucasfilm, UTA, and a number of celebrities said her comments were inappropriate. However, a number of conservative commentators, including Shapiro, said the move is just another way in which powerful power centers censor viewpoints that are outside the mainstream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

