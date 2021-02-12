https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/12/gina-carano-firing-proves-the-left-only-wants-submissive-women-not-strong-and-independent-women/

Gina Carano was fired by Lucasfilm after she shared what the film company believed was an offensive post on Instagram. In response to the post, across the span of 24-hours, Carano was let go from her current acting gig, dropped by her talent agency, defended by Senator Ted Cruz, and lambasted by America’s left-leaning entertainment culture.

Carano played the Rebel Alliance soldier Cara Dune on Disney+ smash-hit show “The Mandalorian.” Her performance has been exceptional, and her character proved to be an entertaining and complex female-forward, badass fighter carrying the weight of being from Alderaan, the planet unceremoniously blown up by the Empire’s Death Star in the first “Star Wars” film “Episode IV: A New Hope.”

Cara is a woman driven by more than simple romantic notions and wasn’t out there searching for some man’s approval. Additionally, Carano is not the normal “ideal” body type we are used to seeing in a leading lady role — she’s tall, with broad shoulders and a strong jaw.

Indeed, everything about Carano and her character “checked-off” what the left has been demanding from female characters for years: she’s outspoken, she’s not a princess, she’s not looking to be defined by romantic love, and she’s gorgeous and sexy without conforming to society’s conception of what that means.

Senator Ted Cruz put it best, and in fact, put it in the most feminist possible terms:

Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course, Disney canceled her.

So, what did Carano say that was so bad? She shared about how the Nazi regime in Germany was able to rally the entire nation to hate, vilify, and seek vengeance against the Jewish population — by turning neighbor against neighbor.

The now-deleted post showed a Jewish woman in a state of undress, her face bloodied, running for her life from an approaching mob. The accompanying text read:

Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.

Nevermind that leftwing media, politicians, pundits, and celebrities have been comparing Trump to Hitler for four years. It was reported after the fact that the “Star Wars” studio had been looking for reasons to get rid of Carano since November when she shared a meme that said Democratic leaders were “now recommending we all wear blindfolds along with masks so we can’t see what’s really going on.”

Also drawing ire was Carano’s post from Nov. 5:

We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today. Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud. Investigate every state. Film the counting. Flush out the fake votes. Require ID. Make Voter Fraud end in 2020. Fix the system.

Of course, this was all after she came under fire in September for alleged “transphobia” when, after being asked to add her preferred pronouns to her bio, she listed them “beep/bop/boop.” For this, she was accused of “mocking trans people.”

So, for the leftist entertainment industry, an outspoken, strong, beautiful, independent woman who knows her own mind and isn’t afraid to use it is worthy of canceling because she is unwilling to go along with the narrative she’s been told.

Carano questioned Democrats, she questioned the validity of preferred pronouns, of face mask mandates, and called for election integrity. Yet none of these things had anything to do with her stellar performance as Cara Dune.

Nonetheless, for the left, Lucasfilm, and Disney, there’s nothing more essential than demanding allegiance to the current woke narrative — not talent, not fan support, nothing. They don’t want to hear Carano speak because they don’t like what she has to say. Make no mistake, her firing is a warning to any other actor or artist who would speak up against the left’s propagandist narrative.

What today’s leftists want is artists and celebrities of all stripes to just shut up and do what they’re told – a worrisome situation that’s completely ruinous for the entire entertainment industry. Those who value free speech and artistic creativity and integrity need to get to work making new studios, where talent, good stories, and artistic freedom take primacy. There’s definitely an audience for it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

