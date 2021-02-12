https://noqreport.com/2021/02/12/gina-caranos-exit-from-star-wars-may-have-come-at-the-right-time-for-her/

The bravest person in Hollywood, by far, is Gina Carano. Unlike Chris Pratt, she does not apologize for water bottles. Instead she openly defies the expectation of putting pronouns in her bio and frequently posts dank memes. But Cancel Culture would mount a major offensive after she posted an image that compared our culture to the culture that cultivated the Holocaust. Although the below image is what got her terminated, it’s really her beliefs they hate.

This image was rather tame. Basically, a culture that dehumanizes people will eventually exterminate these people systematically. The authorial intent was likely to point out the unpersoning going on right now in contemporary America. Nevertheless, the birthday of the actress for Admiral Holdo, one of the worst characters ever in the Star Wars universe timed well with a campaign to fire Gina Carano.

But is this all bad for Gina Carano? Perhaps not. Obviously Romans 8:28 tells us that God works all things for good for believers. The Mandalorian had peaked as a show. It’s second season masked its mediocrity by having Mark Hamill deepfake himself as a young overpowered Luke Skywalker in an epic display of fan service after log and tedious episodes that were derivative and designed to set up spinoff series. In essence, Mandalorian is like watching a below average open world video game where most episodes feel like a time consuming side quest. So for Gina Carano, it may be advantageous to be off the show before it becomes The Walking Dead. So hopefully, Gina Carano doesn’t end up being in bad Christian movies that I review. But I’m actually optimistic. There are not many actresses that can convincingly play female action heroes. Gwendoline Christie can but she has already been casted in Star Wars.

At the end of the day, losing your job at a company that supports actual concentration camps in China for your beliefs is a badge of honor.





