https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/12/gosh-thats-a-shame-steve-schmidt-resigns-from-the-lincoln-project-and-on-abe-lincolns-birthday-too/

Here lies The Lincoln Project … sorry, is that mean?

Our bad.

Sounds like Steve Schmidt has resigned from TLP and if he is the one who has maintained control of the group in the last couple of months then that means it’s over. Yes?

The Lincoln Project is over…. Steve Schmidt. who I’m told has maintained control of the group in the last couple months, has resigned. @lachlan scoops https://t.co/hn7edS5P6x — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 12, 2021

From Axios:

Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt is resigning from the group’s board amid a series of scandals that has rocked the high-dollar anti-Trump super PAC, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Schmidt, a veteran Republican operative, is the latest and most high-profile departure from the group, which is reeling from revelations that another co-founder, John Weaver, used offers of professional advancement in a series of attempts to solicit sex from young men.

Well, bye.

They got their money that’s all they cared about. — AnonAmish (@MrAmishMan) February 12, 2021

Taking the money and running — Kim Martino (@wilykim) February 12, 2021

It was always all about him.He tried to appear on television more and more. — NoCoWolf (@NoCoWolf1) February 12, 2021

Well dang.

That’s an interesting development. — Road – It’s Mask Time, America: #MaskUP! 💔 (@theroaddude) February 12, 2021

On Lincoln’s birthday 😂 — Pepe L. (@realpepejoe) February 12, 2021

Best birthday present of all for Abe with the mess these grifters have made of his name.

Good riddance.

***

