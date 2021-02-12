https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/02/12/gov-andrew-cuomo-gets-blasted-for-promoting-tone-deaf-video-in-ridiculous-attempt-to-convince-black-people-to-take-covid-vaccine-n326175
About The Author
Related Posts
Missouri and COVID — Is It Safe to Come out Now?
January 31, 2021
Social Media Show They Are Garbage After Jon Ossoff Accuses Kelly Loeffler of 'Campaigning With a Klansman'
January 1, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy