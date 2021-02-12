https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6027a3205db3705aa0aa3aba
India’s space agency has partnered with MapmyIndia, a tech company specializing in digital map data, to build an alternative to Google Maps. The announcement comes as India rolled out local alternativ…
Long-awaited news about Elon Musk was confirmed during a Twitter exchange with Indian entrepreneur Kunal Shah, who asked the busy CEO how he could manage so many different companies. “I’m an alien,” h…
Biden calls Chinese President Xi and criticizes abuse of Uighurs. But we need sanctions, human rights commitments and more international action….
Trump’s impeachment trial continues Saturday. And as Senator Whitehouse suggests, the Senate must call witnesses before it votes on the House managers’ case….
Peru’s health minister has resigned over a scandal involving former President Martin Vizcarra, who stands accused of jumping the line and getting vaccine jabs for himself and his wife months before it…