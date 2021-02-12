https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/hospitals-see-uptick-liver-disease-related-pandemic-alcohol-abuse/

(KOMO NEWS) – Before the pandemic, tens of millions of Americans struggled with alcohol addiction and there are indications that the problem is becoming more severe with effects that could outlast the pandemic.

According to a report by journalist and medical researcher Eli Cahan, hospitals across the country have seen a surge in the number of admissions for alcohol-related liver disease over the past year.

At the Keck Hospital of the University of Southern California, admissions for alcoholic liver disease were up 30% in 2020 compared with 2019. Rates of admissions were up 50% since March at the University of Michigan, Northwestern University, Harvard University and Mount Sinai Health System in New York City.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

