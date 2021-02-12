https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/12/hot-take-legal-scholar-jennifer-rubin-was-thinking-of-a-rico-suit-or-something-to-make-the-gop-pay-for-their-sins/

Because the Lincoln Project is on the mother of all hot streaks, Lincoln Project senior adviser Kurt Bardella recently had a conversation with noted bigot and nutjob — and MSNBC host, natch — Joy Reid.

“The ReidOut” apparently found this quote particularly impressive and brilliant:

As did WaPo opinion columnist and TDS victim Jennifer Rubin, who wants to make sure that the GOP is held accountable for their sins:

Of course she was. OF COURSE SHE WAS.

Hey, man. It’s a living.

