Because the Lincoln Project is on the mother of all hot streaks, Lincoln Project senior adviser Kurt Bardella recently had a conversation with noted bigot and nutjob — and MSNBC host, natch — Joy Reid.
“The ReidOut” apparently found this quote particularly impressive and brilliant:
“The Republican Party’s a domestic terror cell, and they should be treated as such.”@kurtbardella on #TheReidOut.
— The ReidOut (@thereidout) February 12, 2021
As did WaPo opinion columnist and TDS victim Jennifer Rubin, who wants to make sure that the GOP is held accountable for their sins:
I was thinking of a RICO suit or something
— Jennifer ‘America is Back’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 12, 2021
Of course she was. OF COURSE SHE WAS.
RICO lol.
— Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) February 12, 2021
Money well spent. pic.twitter.com/8z6HOMZYhT
— Dan Jones (@dajones115b) February 12, 2021
she’s on fire tonight pic.twitter.com/vTnonQ9Hjx
— Siraj Hashmi in Gitmo (@SirajAHashmi) February 12, 2021
Galaxy brain material https://t.co/5dQwac2BTH
— Mindy (@just_mindy) February 12, 2021
Still bonkers, I see.
— Troy Riser (@TroyRiser) February 12, 2021
This chick is nuts. LMAO https://t.co/knvkngnfbW
— Homer (@Spoken_Easy) February 12, 2021
https://t.co/r5OFcLdMgf pic.twitter.com/eFcyuXSyqm
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 12, 2021
She is so bloody insane. At some point the embarrassment outweighs the click. pic.twitter.com/7HJQK2fhn9
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 12, 2021
Insane would actually be a defense in her case. The truth is worse: she is not interesting, and never has been. She knows her job is to write leftist twaddle while claiming to be a conservative, and she does so without much creativity or shame.
— Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) February 12, 2021
Exactly
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 12, 2021
Hey, man. It’s a living.
I just…. I just don’t understand how I could’ve read her blog posts. Perhaps this is a level of sellout implosion that nobody could’ve seen coming.
— Daniel Day Jewish 🔥 (@DanielDayJewish) February 12, 2021