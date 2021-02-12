https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/impeachment-manager-throws-race-card-response-video-montage-democrats-using-word-fight-many-black-women/

The Democrats got absolutely destroyed by Trump’s defense lawyers on Friday.

The Democrats demonized President Trump for using the word “fight.”

Trump’s attorneys responded Friday with a collage of clips from each of the Democrats in the room using the word “fight.”

The Democrats are hypocrites.

TRENDING: “We Shouldn’t Have Followed Him – We Shouldn’t Have Listened to Him” – Nikki Haley Slams Trump and His Supporters

Since the Democrats don’t have a real answer to Trump’s defense team, they threw down the race card.

“It was not lost on me”: House impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett whined.

Plaskett pointed out that Trump’s attorneys showed videos of Democrats using the word “fight,” many of them were Black women and people of color.

“I thought we were past that. I think maybe we are not,” she said.

When in doubt, use the race card.

WATCH:

“It was not lost on me”: Stacey Plaskett points out that when Trump’s attorneys showed videos of Democrats using the word “fight,” many of them were Black women and people of color “I thought we were past that. I think maybe we are not.” https://t.co/YUg7sgxuDX pic.twitter.com/FSqviCCyXI — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 12, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

