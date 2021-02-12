https://noqreport.com/2021/02/12/instagram-bans-popular-show-the-highwire-w-del-bigtree-for-telling-the-truth/

Freedom-loving news show “The Highwire with Del Bigtree” has been banned on Facebook-owned Instagram and all of their content has been deleted. This, according to those involved with the show, came without warning or explanation.

Continuing the tradition of deleting dissenting fact-based opinion and news, The Highwire #instagram page was just deleted no warning. To find us on our platforms, and join our mailing list, go to https://t.co/rZ0H9md5SR now. We may not be here tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/YD4QZOSLbv — The HighWire (@HighWireTalk) February 11, 2021

The show, which is funded by the Informed Consent Action Network, focuses on issues of freedom with an emphasis on medical liberties. They have been targeted for years over their stance on vaccines and other questionable medical practices with their channels canceled across multiple platforms, including YouTube. Instagram is just the latest to attempt to censor them.

Conservatives, Libertarians, and anyone who embraces freedom in America are finding it harder to stay on the various platforms we’ve used over the years. NOQ Report has been removed from Spotify and Twitter. Our two YouTube channels are both on the verge of getting a third and final strike. Facebook censors us incessantly and our EIC, JD Rucker, has had his verified Twitter account greatly suppressed, though still not banned. Yet.

Del Bigtree, the host and a longtime award-winning television producer, has become a leading voice warning people worldwide about the dangers of vaccines. The rise of Covid-19 has made his voice even more important than usual as millions of Americans rush to get themselves vaccinated. NOQ Report has published articles and videos revealing the truth regularly on this topic, including a recent and enthralling interview with Dr. Lee Merritt by Two Mikes.

The easiest way the left can take away our freedoms is to prevent people like Del Bigtree and shows like The Highwire from keeping the people alerted to the truth. The “purge” is ongoing and won’t stop until we’re all gone.

