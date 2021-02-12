https://saraacarter.com/psaki-cant-answer-if-biden-still-considers-israel-an-ally/

When a reporter asked the White House press secretary Jen Psaki if the Biden administration still considers Israel and Saudi Arabia as “important allies,” she could not say.

“I know that you’re saying that things are still under review, including policies like the Abraham Accords, but could please just give us a broad sense of what the administration is trying to achieve in the Middle East?” the reporter asked Psaki, then specifically inquiring, “does the administration consider the Saudis and the Israelis important allies?”

“I think […] there are ongoing processes and internal, interagency processes, one we, that I think, confirmed during an interagency meeting last week to discuss a range of issues in the Middle East,” Psaki replied.

“We’ve only been here three and a half weeks,” she added, “and I think I’m gonna let those policy processes see themself through before we give kind of a complete lay-down of what our national security approaches will be to a range of issues.”

Toward the end of President Donald Trump‘s presidency, his administration successfully brokered peace deals between Israel and several Arab countries that have historically viewed the Jewish State as an enemy. It was the first time that such countries have moved to officially recognize Israel since Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. The countries Trump managed to get on board are the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

The term “Abraham Accords,” it should be noted, refers to just the original peace deal the U.S. mediated between Israel and the UAE and the subsequent deal with Bahrain.

