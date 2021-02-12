https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2021/02/12/jill-biden-put-bunch-hearts-white-house-lawn-press-swoons/

Jill Biden decorated the White House lawn with giant hearts for Valentine’s Day. The area she chose just so happens to be the spot where the press does live shots for television news shows.

There are no coincidences in politics. Jill positioned those hearts so that she gets publicity for the gesture. Joe Biden even says, “The press is going to think it’s for them.”

Mine may be an unpopular opinion, my name is Karen, after all, but when I first saw the display I thought it was tacky. Then, the more I thought about it, the more I realized it is just a way for Jill to virtue-signal her goodness. She is setting herself apart from the previous first lady and her style of decorating the White House. Jill’s just like your neighbor next door, decorating the yard for the kids. It’s cute. It isn’t really right for the White House, though, is it?

The hearts are like those conversation heart candy the kids like to eat. There are messages on them. If they were plain red and pink hearts, maybe with glitter or something to make them a little flashy perhaps they would not seem so ham-handed. Jill went with words – unity, compassion, healing, and the like. And one even says “Love, Jill” on it – the one with “healing” on it.

The White House press loved it. There’s plenty of banter between the Bidens and reporters. It’s all lighthearted and complimentary. They love the German Shepherds which accompanied the First Couple (as do I) and fortunately, neither Major nor Champ lifted a leg on a giant cut-out heart. Joe even handed over his hot beverage to a reporter who said that next time they should bring coffee for everyone. Jill heard the request and one-upped it by promising doughnuts next time.

Apparently, we are all supposed to know that Jill’s favorite holiday is Valentine’s Day. It’s a gift to the country.

‘The First Lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises and celebrating traditions, especially with her family. Valentine’s Day has always been one of her favorite holidays. Sending messages of healing, unity, hope and compassion, this is her Valentine to the country,’ the East Wing said.

A Valentine from First Lady Jill Biden popped up overnight at the White House. Per her office, “The First Lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises and celebrating traditions… This is her Valentine to the country.” pic.twitter.com/lwiAxePaPv — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) February 12, 2021

Joe Biden reminded the reporters that Jill and her students decorated his office with hearts on Valentine’s Day of 2009, his first year as Vice President. No word if she had help this year or not.

I was thinking about Jill’s gift to the country and I thought of an even better gift she could offer up – the ability for parents to send their children back to school. She’s a teacher and a proud member of the teachers union. She and Joe both told his supporters that there would be no greater advocate for teacher unions than Jill Biden in the White House. So far, it shows. The unions are refusing to go back into the classrooms to teach and Joe’s fine with it. He keeps blathering on about the need for more data and sending his press secretary out to make a fool of herself trying to deliver his message. How about just saying enough is enough and putting the best interests of the children first for a change? They are losing an entire school year and suffering mental health issues over it. This past year has been the best argument in favor of school choice I’ve ever seen. Dump the unions, focus on the kids. Hearts are nice. Quality education is better.

Jill Biden, when asked what inspired her to put out the hearts said, “I just wanted some joy. With the pandemic, just everybody’s feeling a little down. So, it’s just a little joy. A little hope. That’s all.” Parents are running out of hope. There is little joy left.

President Biden mentioned that he is waiting for “his Republican friends” in the Senate to “stand up” to Donald Trump with their impeachment vote.

‘I’m just anxious to see what my Republican friends do. If they stand up,’ he told reporters at the White House when he made a surprise appearance on the North Lawn to see a Valentine’s Day message from Jill Biden. Biden said he didn’t plan to call Republicans to urge them to convict his predecessor. House Democrats wrapped up their impeachment argument on Thursday. Trump’s defense makes their case Friday with a vote expected as early as Saturday. Trump is likely to be acquitted.

Healing. Unity.

Unity Love, Jill pic.twitter.com/y5Y6BDGHUT — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 12, 2021

