Joe Biden may have run for president because he wanted to lead this country, but it appears from his early actions that his goal is really to erase the footprint of Donald Trump as president. Those who keep count say Biden has issued more executive orders and actions in the first three weeks of his presidency than any other president in history.

These executive decisions cover virtually every action of the government from immigration to climate, to medical issues to military funding, to schools to student loans, to travel to mask wearing, to anything else Donald Trump may have put his name on. If Trump approved it, Joe wants it gone – and he’s doing his best to accomplish that.

One major problem with all this is that such major changes in the enforcement of our laws have ramifications in a variety of ways, most of them not good.

Take immigration, for example. Biden ended the building of the wall along the Mexican border. Trump believed it would slow illegal immigration, keep criminals out, end human smuggling, and cut the movement of drugs and weapons into this country. All of these are big problems for this country.

The wall was a major issue for the Trump administration, and in fact, Trump managed to get more than 450 new miles of wall built despite the fact that Congress fought him every inch of the way when it came to funding.

There were all kinds of objections raised, from just the “idea” of a wall, to the treatment of people arrested at the border, to U.S. property owners who didn’t like their land being involved in the construction, to alleged environmental damage caused by the construction.

On his first day in office, Biden ended construction on the wall, saying the deal to pay for it was “unwarranted’ and that he didn’t want any more American tax dollars used to pay for it.

So be it! The prez has spoken.

And, now what?

Well, there are now new problems, as might be expected. One of the major ones is that COVID-19 has raised its ugly head, and while the president has ruled that Americans have to wear masks and are all of us headed to be vaccinated, we’re faced with the reality that thousands of illegals are crossing the border and being released into our country. And they are NOT tested. They do not wear masks. They are not tracked.

According to figures available, in the nine southwest border sectors, more than 75,000 illegal aliens – the government calls them “migrants” – were apprehended in January alone. There were single adults, unaccompanied children and families. The latest reports are that more than 3,000 people cross the border illegally, every day.

What happens to these people? Sheriff A.J. Louderback of Jackson County, Texas, doesn’t mince words. He said bluntly on Fox News that the president is releasing these illegals into the U.S. without having them tested for COVID.

The interview continued with Tucker Carlson, who spoke to the Sheriff of Yuma County, Arizona, Leon Wilmot, as well as Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council.

Judd said, “We’re releasing people without knowing (if they’re infected), which puts the public at risk.”

Complicating the matter is Biden reinstituting the “catch and release” policy, which Trump had ended. It says that these border crossers are to be released – hundreds in Texas and California alone, but more across the country. There is no consideration given to their health or to their criminal history.

Tom Homan is another person familiar with the situation who minces no words about his concerns. Homan is the former Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director. He told “Fox & Friends” that because of the Biden policies, “It’s no longer illegal to be here illegally.”

He continues: “Be clear what’s happening here; President Biden has declared the entire country a sanctuary jurisdiction, which means more tragedies are gonna come.

“Mark my word. People will die, people will be raped, people will be victimized by criminals that shouldn’t even be here. This is, it’s coming And you know, we’ve been talking about this for two years. And it’s already started.”

Homan is talking about the results of a internal memo, released by the Washington Post, outlining new guidelines for ICE when handling illegals. They will no longer deport them for most crimes except for national security threats.

According to Homan, it means that as long as there is no serious felony, the person is free to get in the country and stay. That means more than 95% of the ICE criminals arrested can go free. Also, as a result of the memo, a national sex offender operation was canceled as was the effort to arrest at-large sex offenders with sex crime convictions including child molestation.

It’s reported that right after he was sworn into office, Biden attempted to impose a 100-day moratorium on deportations, but it was blocked by a Texas judge. This week, the moratorium was blocked for another two weeks. How that ends up remains to be seen.

An analysis by Center for Immigration Studies director of policy Jessica Vaughn is blunt, saying that the Biden order “will prevent the arrest and removal of nearly all of ICE’s caseload of criminals – including many aliens who have been convicted of the most serious crimes on the books.

She analyzed deportations from 2018 when more than 95,000 criminal illegal aliens were deported. Under the new Biden rule, only 3.5% of them could have been deported.

Another Biden order is that ICE can only arrest and deport illegals who are convicted of aggravated felonies, not those who have just been charged.

What kinds of crimes would be involved in such decisions? In 2018, some 70,000 such ICE arrests involved drunk driving, traffic violations, assault, drug trafficking, burglary, domestic violence, sexual assault, homicide and lewd acts with a minor.

Under the new Biden rules, NONE of those could have bee deported by ICE.

It makes you wonder if the real Biden goal is just to eliminate ICE and leave the border wide open to anyone who shows up. That seems to be what’s happening.

