In this screen grab from live stream video, Judge Bruce Schroeder speaks in Kenosha County Court in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, during an arrest warrant hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse. Schroeder is refusing prosecutors' request to issue a new arrest warrant for Rittenhouse who's accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a Wisconsin police brutality protest last summer. (Kenosha County Court via AP)

UPDATED 7:58 AM PT – Friday, February 12, 2021

A Kenosha County circuit judge has refused to issue a new arrest warrant for 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse. On Thursday, Judge Bruce Schroeder said the prosecution did not prove Rittenhouse committed a severe enough crime to require a change in his terms of release.

Prosecutors were calling for a $200,000 bail increase and a new warrant for the teen after he allegedly violated conditions of his bond by changing his address without telling the court.

“I don’t have the authority to issue the warrant the district attorney is talking about and I don’t agree with his analysis of the procedure for getting the bond changed,” stated Judge Schroeder.

Last month, Rittenhouse pleaded guilty in the shooting of three men, which left two of them dead and the third seriously wounded during a Wisconsin protest last summer. His attorneys have argued he was acting in self-defense when the shootings occurred.

In this screen grab from live stream video, Attorney Mark Richards, left, with his client Kyle Rittenhouse, right, speak during an arrest hearing in Kenosha County Court in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder is refusing prosecutors' request to issue a new arrest warrant for Rittenhouse who's accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a Wisconsin police brutality protest last summer. (Kenosha County Court via AP)

