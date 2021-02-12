https://www.oann.com/judge-declines-new-warrant-higher-bail-for-rittenhouse/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=judge-declines-new-warrant-higher-bail-for-rittenhouse

UPDATED 7:58 AM PT – Friday, February 12, 2021

A Kenosha County circuit judge has refused to issue a new arrest warrant for 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse. On Thursday, Judge Bruce Schroeder said the prosecution did not prove Rittenhouse committed a severe enough crime to require a change in his terms of release.

Prosecutors were calling for a $200,000 bail increase and a new warrant for the teen after he allegedly violated conditions of his bond by changing his address without telling the court.

“I don’t have the authority to issue the warrant the district attorney is talking about and I don’t agree with his analysis of the procedure for getting the bond changed,” stated Judge Schroeder.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorneys claim he had to be moved to a safe house due to threats, so I FOIA’d local police for case reports pertaining to his home address. This is the only one they have: pic.twitter.com/8qwXxNV39z — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 9, 2021

Last month, Rittenhouse pleaded guilty in the shooting of three men, which left two of them dead and the third seriously wounded during a Wisconsin protest last summer. His attorneys have argued he was acting in self-defense when the shootings occurred.

