Larry King left his entire estate to his children. According to a handwritten will obtained by People, the broadcasting legend requested that his fortune be equally split among his five children: Larry King Jr., 59, Cannon, 20, Chance, 21, late son Andy, and late daughter Chaia.

The will was dated Oct. 17, 2019 — months before Andy and Chaia died within 23 days apart of each other. In an Instagram post, King revealed that Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack and Chaia died shortly after having been diagnosed with lung cancer.

“This is my Last Will & Testament,” the document stated. “It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% [placed above illegible cross-out] of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon.”

King’s will was also written two months after he filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn Southwick King. Theirs was a rocky marriage. They both filed for divorce in 2010, after 13 years of marriage, but decided not to go through with it. Then, in 2019, Larry once again filed for divorce.

According to the will, Larry Jr. requested that he be appointed administrator of his father’s estate, which is worth an estimated $2 million, as his father was involved in the ongoing divorce proceedings.

King passed away on Jan. 23 at age 87, shortly after he was hospitalized with coronavirus. Shawn later revealed that he had died from unrelated causes.

“It was an infection, it was sepsis,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Well, he was finally ready to go, I will tell you that. You know, he never wanted to go but his sweet little body was just, it had just been hit so many times with so many things and once we heard the word COVID, all of our hearts just sunk. But he beat it, you know, he beat it, but it did take its toll and then the unrelated infection finally is what took him, but boy, he was not gonna go down easily.”

