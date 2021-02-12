https://humanevents.com/2021/02/12/laura-ingraham-shows-hypocrisy-of-jamie-raskin-mainstream-medias-latest-anti-trump-hero/

Jamie Raskin, D-Md., is the lead house impeachment manager that is a new favorite of the mainstream media. Laura Ingraham of “The Ingraham Angle” referred to him as Adam Schiff but with “better hair”.

Ingraham pointed out the Raskin was one of many Democrats that objected to the certification of the 2016 Electoral College result, challenging the slate of electors sent by Florida. During the impeachment trial, Raskin called out President Trump for using the phrase “fight like hell” on Jan. 6 which Ingraham pointed out was the same phrase Raskin used in 2017.

Fox News reports:

Ingraham also objected to Raskin’s attempt to align himself with the interests of law enforcement after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, charging that during the summer he had “defended the BLM and Antifa arsonists torching cities like Portland on a nightly basis, even calling Portland police trying to tamp down on the rampant violence a ‘banana-republic-style secret police unit’.

“Once again, in Portland, the federal law enforcement presence was dangerous,” she said, “but on Jan. 6, it was necessary because Congress was being protected. So protecting Congress, good. People of Portland, businesses there, not so much.”

Meanwhile, Ingraham went on, as Raskin prosecutes the case against Trump, children in his district are suffering under COVID-induced restrictions.

Ingraham went on to show some statistics from Raskin’s area that have been affected greatly by extreme Covid Lockdowns saying, “87% of the public school kids in his district, which includes much of Frederick and Montgomery counties, are still stuck with remote learning, with devastating consequences for some groups of students. In Montgomery County, the failure rate is five and six times higher than it was last year. I may have missed it, but I haven’t seen Congressman Raskin speak about this insanity at all.”

The efforts Raskin and his fellow Democrats have put into impeaching President Trump, who is no longer in office, might be better put to use in their own districts where people are suffering greatly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

