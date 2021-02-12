https://www.mirror.co.uk/money/breaking-uk-economy-suffered-biggest-23487311

The UK economy experienced its lowest slump since the Great Frost in 1709 last year, as the coronavirus crisis forced tens of thousands of businesses to close and pushed millions out of work.

Gross domestic product (GDP) dropped by 9.8%, according to data from the Office for National Statistics, but, the figures are a significant improvement on April’s 20% crash.

The fall was linked to two national lockdowns and widespread disruption triggered by the Covid crisis, which, combined, triggered a dramatic fall in GDP.

Speaking on Friday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed further support would be announced in his March Budget 3 – when the government will also reveal how it plans to repay £400billion worth of national debt.

Rishi Sunak, said: “Today’s figures show that the economy has experienced a serious shock as a result of the pandemic, which has been felt by countries around the world. While there are some positive signs of the economy’s resilience over the winter, we know that the current lockdown continues to have a significant impact on many people and businesses.

“That’s why my focus remains fixed on doing everything we can to protect jobs, businesses and livelihoods.

“At the Budget I will set out the next stage of our Plan for Jobs, and the support we’ll provide through the next phase of pandemic.”

Although disconcerting, today’s figures showed a fightback from the record quarterly slump between April and June, the second quarter, when GDP crashed 20% as a consequence of the initial lockdown.

It shows the country also narrowly escaped a double-dip recession at the end of the year with a 1% bounce as businesses were allowed to trade again under tiered restrictions.

ONS statistician, Jonathan Athow, said: “Loosening of restrictions in many parts of the UK saw elements of the economy recover some lost ground in December, with hospitality, car sales and hairdressers all seeing growth.

“An increase in COVID-19 testing and tracing also boosted output.

“However, GDP for the year fell by nearly 10%, more than twice as much as the previous largest annual fall on record.”

According to latest figures, more than 1.7million are currently out of work with over 800,000 fewer people on company payrolls since the pandemic began.

Hinesh Patel, investment expert at Quilter, said despite reaching record lows, the economy is on track to bounce back with the vaccine reaching 12million this week.

“It is fair to say the UK economy experienced an annus horribilis in 2020 as it experienced a trifecta of a public health crisis, economic lockdowns and continued uncertainty around Brexit,” he said.

“Given the November lockdown it is no surprise to see the recovery in UK growth subdued once again quarter-on-quarter and everyone will be happy to see 2020 well behind them now.

“However, 2020 is in the past and the UK arguably has a promising second half of the year ahead given the success of the vaccine rollout. This could easily be derailed should one of the mutations prevent the vaccines properly taking effect, but for now a double dip recession has been avoided and soon lockdowns may potentially be the thing of the past.

“This does not mean every business is going to thrive in 2021, and the economy is clearly going to show signs of scarring for a considerable period of time. However, what it should mean is that the successful and competitive companies should respond to the return in consumer demand and begin to push economic growth back to more welcomed levels.

“It will be crucial to watch how the government responds. With a budget coming up and support schemes due to expire soon, they need to make sure they do not prematurely choke off the recovery.”

