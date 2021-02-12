https://thehill.com/homenews/news/538703-lincoln-project-co-founder-resigns

Steve Schmidt, co-founder of the anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project, announced Friday that he was resigning from the group’s board.

Schmidt said in a statement posted to Twitter that he would step down “to make room for the appointment of a female board member as the first step to reform and professionalize the Lincoln Project.”

The resignation comes as the anti-Trump GOP group faces growing scrutiny over its operation and handling of accusations against former co-founder John Weaver.

Weaver has been accused over the past month of sending unsolicited sexual messages to young men, including sending messages to a 14-year-old.

The group also drew scrutiny on Thursday night after its Twitter account posted screenshots of private messages between former member Jennifer Horn and Amanda Becker, a reporter for The 19th News. The screenshots were later deleted.

“That direct message should never have been made public. It is my job as the senior leader to accept responsibility for the tremendous misjudgment to release it,” Schmidt said in his statement Friday.

“I apologize on behalf of the organization and Amanda Becker,” he added.

Weaver last month acknowledged sending what he called “inappropriate” sexual messages to young men and apologized. The Lincoln Project and other founding members have since sought to distance themselves from him.

