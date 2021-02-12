https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538594-live-coverage-trump-lawyers-present-defense-focused-on-first-amendment

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpNRCC finance chair: Republicans who voted for Trump impeachment will not be penalized Blinken, UN head share first call after US rejoins Climate Accords, WHO GOP senators met with Trump’s impeachment team to talk strategy MORE‘s defense team will be center stage on Friday as the Senate impeachment trial enters its fourth day.

The Trump lawyers are expected to argue that the former president should not be convicted because he did not incite a mob to attack the Capitol, and that his remarks before the attack were protected by the First Amendment.

A vote in the trial could take place as soon as Saturday.

The Hill will be providing live updates on the trial below.

Van Der Veen plays video of Democrats objecting to 2017 Electoral College count

12:24 p.m.

The former president’s attorneys played a video of Democratic lawmakers objecting to the Electoral College vote count certifying Trump’s victory in 2017.

Among the objectors were House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinGOP senators praise impeachment managers but say Trump will be acquitted The Memo: Punish Trump or risk a repeat, warn Democrats Managers seek to make GOP think twice about Trump acquittal MORE (D-Md.), whose objections were swatted down by then-Vice President Biden Joe BidenWashington Post economics reporter: Federal Reserve counters arguments that Biden’s COVID-19 plan is too big Marijuana legalization advocate: ‘This could be a priority for Congress’ Blinken, UN head share first call after US rejoins Climate Accords, WHO MORE because he did not have a cosigner in the Senate.

The video showed more than a half dozen Democrats objecting for various reasons to Trump’s victories in several battleground states. Trump’s attorney said the former president and his allied GOP lawmakers were doing the same thing when the Capitol was overrun.

“To litigate questions of an election integrity within the system is not incitement to resurrection, it is the Democratic system working as the founders and lawmakers have designed,” van Der Veen said. “To claim the president wished, desired or encouraged violent behavior is a preposterous and monstrous lie.”

—Jonathan Easley

Trump lawyer: Article of impeachment an ‘act of political vengeance’

12:17 p.m.

Former President Trump’s attorney on Friday called the Senate impeachment trial an “act of political vengeance” in opening remarks denying that Trump had anything to do with the violent mob that stormed the Capitol following his Jan. 6 address to supporters.

“The article of impeachment now before the senate is an unjust and blatantly unconstitutional act of political vengeance,” said Michael Van Der Veen.

“This appalling abuse of the Constitution further divides our nation when we should be trying to come together around shared priorities. Like every other politically motivated witch hunt the left has engaged in…this impeachment is completely divorced from the facts, evidence and interests of the American people. The senate should promptly and decisively vote to reject it.”

Van Der Veen pointed to moments in Trump’s speech in which he called on the crowd to march “Peacefully and patriotically” down to the Capitol to make their voices heard.

Democrats earlier in the week focused on Trump’s remarks during his address at the National Mall, telling his supporters they needed to “fight like hell” or they would lose the country.

At the time, Trump also ticked through unproven claims that the election was stolen from him through widespread fraud.

Van Der Veen argued that Trump was focusing on ways to better improve elections going forward, and that he was not calling on his followers to physically disrupt the Electoral College vote count.

“No thinking person could seriously believe the president’s Jan. 6 speech on the ellipse was in any way an incitement to violence or insurrection,” Van Der Veen said. “The suggestion is patently absurd on its face.”

—Jonathan Easley

Ahead of Trump defense, Dems warn of ‘whataboutism’

11:53 a.m.

As Donald Trump’s defense team prepares to take the stage Friday in the former president’s impeachment trial, Democrats are rejecting one of the central arguments likely to emerge: that Trump’s speech ahead of last month’s assault on the Capitol was no more dangerous than words employed by Democrats over the years.

“The blatantly false equivalence that the Trump team is going to try to draw between Trump’s concerted incitement of insurrection and a handful of isolated comments from Democrats” should be rebuffed, a senior aide to the Democratic impeachment managers told reporters Friday morning.

“Whataboutism is never a particularly morally strong case,” the aide added.

Trump is on trial this week on charges that he had incited a mob of his followers to march on the Capitol to block the vote formalizing the presidential victory of his opponent, Joe Biden.

In two days of emotional arguments on the Senate floor, the nine Democratic impeachment managers had highlighted tweets, speeches and rallies where Trump falsely claimed that November’s election results were fraudulent; encouraged supporters to travel to Washington on Jan. 6 to protest the outcome; and sat silent for several hours after violent rioters stormed into the Capitol, even as some of his closest GOP allies were pleading for him to defuse the attack.

“If we pretend this didn’t happen, or, worse, if we let it go unanswered, who’s to say it won’t happen again?” Rep. Joe Neguse Joseph (Joe) NeguseThe Memo: Punish Trump or risk a repeat, warn Democrats Managers seek to make GOP think twice about Trump acquittal Impeachment managers wrap case with new warning on Trump MORE (D-Colo.), an impeachment manager, asked senators on Thursday.

David Schoen, one of Trump’s defense attorneys, said Thursday that the Democrats had failed to make the case that Trump was responsible for the violent behavior of others. The president, he said, enjoys the same First Amendment protections as everyone else.

“The evidence they have under no circumstances would make out a case for incitement,” Schoen told reporters in the Capitol.

Democrats have rejected that argument out of hand, saying that Trump must be held to a higher standard because he was not an ordinary citizen expressing beliefs, but a president who was bound to an oath to protect the country and the Constitution.

—Mike Lillis

