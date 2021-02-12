http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PGAqe-6QQJU/

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial continues on Friday. Trump’s lawyers will present their defense of the former president.

All times Eastern.

12:17 PM: Van der Veen says Trump used language that politicians have used for hundreds of years when they talk about “fighting for our principles.” He says no human being believes the use of such “metaphorical terminology is an incitement to political violence.” He says there are numerous officials in D.C. have used “inflammatory language” in recent years, spending the last four years repeating that the 2016 was hacked and that Trump was a “Russian spy.” He says Democrats are using “constitutional cancel culture” to prevent Trump from running from office again. “Now is not the time for a campaign of such retribution,” he says, adding that now is a time for “unity” and “healing.” He talks about cooling temperatures and calming passions.

12:15 PM: Van der Veen says “you can’t incite what was already going to happen.”

12:05 PM: Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen says the impeachment trial is an “unjust and unconstitutional act of political vengeance.” He claims nobody could think that Trump’s speech incited violence. He plays video of House Democrats, including Raskin, objecting to certification after Trump was elected. He says it is a “preposterous” and “monstrous lie” to claim that Trump wanted to incite violence.

Trump’s new lawyer on Trump: As recently as two years ago, according to a former client, van der Veen described Trump as a “f—ing crook.” https://t.co/HRoeo2hePZ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 10, 2021

One of Trump’s impeachment lawyers, Michael T. van der Veen, filed a lawsuit against then-President Trump accusing him of making “repeated claims” that mail voting is ripe with fraud “despite having no evidence in support of these claims.”https://t.co/0YijCVGjsa — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 9, 2021

12:01 PM: Impeachment trial resumes. Depending on how quickly Trump’s team finishes, Senators could begin to ask their questions later this evening.

11:50 AM: The former president’s team has 16 hours over two days for their presentation. They are reportedly not expected to use even half of their allotted time.

