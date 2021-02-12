https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/maine-church-closure-case-goes-to-supreme-court/

(CANADA FREE PRESS) – Liberty Counsel has filed on behalf of Calvary Chapel of Bangor to the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to issue an injunction pending appeal and/or to vacate the lower court decisions regarding Governor Janet Mills’ unconstitutional orders against churches.

Ken Graves is the founding and senior pastor of Calvary Chapel of Bangor. The church also has the Calvary Residential Discipleship program, a biblical-based ministry that helps men and women who are seeking a way of escape from drugs, alcohol, and other life-controlling issues. The year-long residential program operates two homes with 24 women and 24 men for a total of 48 full-time resident on the church property. C.R.D. is a Christ-centered alternative to secular programs within the drug and alcohol community and includes a work program, daily Bible studies, devotional readings and prayer. Regular attendance at church services is paramount to this program.

The lower courts have not taken seriously the irreparable harm caused by Gov. Mills’ unconstitutional COVID restrictions on houses of worship. When Calvary Chapel of Bangor filed its lawsuit last May, the governor’s orders permitted no religious gatherings, including parking lot services, and violations carried criminal penalties of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

