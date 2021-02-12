https://www.dailywire.com/news/mask-up-america-biden-suggests-that-wearing-masks-may-be-required-through-the-next-year

President Joe Biden suggested during a speech on Thursday at the National Institute of Health complex in Bethesda, Maryland, that Americans may need to wear masks “through the next year.”

“Health officials have stressed that even with effective vaccines, many of the same safety protocols will have to remain in place until there is clear herd immunity,” Fox News reported. “Sharon Peacock, the director of the COVID-19 Genomics UK consortium, said that there are growing concerns that virus mutations will slow the process.”

“I had a little discussion with my friends behind me, Dr. Collins and Dr. Fauci, about whether or not I should take my mask off,” Biden said. “And the truth is, although we’re more than 10 feet away, I think it’s important that I not. It’s critically important the message — and I realize I’m speaking to a vast majority — at least, I hope I am — of the folks out here at NIH. You know that wearing this mask through the next year here can save lives — a significant numbers of lives.”

“We remain in the teeth of this pandemic. January of 2021 was the deadliest month we’ve had. We lost over 100,000 — 100,000 of our fellow citizens,” Biden added several minutes later. “We’re on track to cross 500,000 dead Americans this next month. The new strains emerging create immense challenges, and masking is still the easiest thing to do to save lives. But we need everyone to mask up. ”

“And, by the way, I know it’s a pain in the neck, but it’s a patriotic responsibility. We’re in the middle of a war with this virus,” Biden continued. “It’s a patriotic responsibility — not only if you care about your family, if you care about your fellow Americans. Do you realize more people have died in the last 12 months — in the last 12 months than died in all four years in World War Two? All four years.”

“That’s why I asked what the full extent of my authority as president of the United States could be. I signed an executive order that required masking on all federal property, on modes of travel like planes, trains, and buses across interstate commerce,” he concluded on the subject. “And I’ve been calling on governors — Republican and Democrat — and mayors — Republican and Democrat — and local officials to institute mask mandates within their jurisdictions. We need everyone to do their part for themselves, their loved ones, and yes, for their country. Mask up, America. Mask up.”

