(NEW YORK POST) – Mastercard said it will enable more merchants to accept cryptocurrency by opening up its payment network to certain digital coins this year.

The credit-card giant became the latest major company to embrace cryptocurrency this week after Tesla announced it had purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin.

Mastercard called its shift, announced Wednesday, “a big change that will require a lot of work.” The New York-based company said it wanted to increase choices for its customers, who have shown increased interest in cryptocurrency amid Bitcoin’s recent price surge.

