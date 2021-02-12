https://justthenews.com/government/congress/mcconnell-will-vote-acquit-trump-impeachment-trial?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told colleagues on Saturday that he will vote to acquit former President Trump in his Senate impeachment trial, essentially signaling the conclusion of the impeachment process ahead of its official wrap-up.

The longtime Kentucky politician told fellow senators in a letter on Saturday morning that he had become “persuaded that impeachments are a tool primarily of removal,” and that the Senate therefore “lack[s] jurisdiction” to remove Trump from an office he no longer holds.

In his letter, McConnell noted that “Presidential criminal misconduct” can still be prosecuted after a president has left office, alluding to possible charges Trump may face over allegations that he “incited” the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

