Two days after Gina Carano was reportedly axed by Disney “in what critics alleged was a politically-motivated hit,” The Daily Wire announced that they will be partnering with the former Mandalorian actress, who will “produce and star in an upcoming film exclusively for Daily Wire members.”

On Friday, The Daily Wire announced that it would be partnering with Carano to produce an upcoming film exclusively for Daily Wire members. “The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered,” Carano said in a statement. (The Daily Wire is offering a 25% discount for new members with the Carano-themed promo code “GINA.”)

“I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob,” Carano said. “I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

After the exclusive Deadline report broke, news of Carano’s partnership with The Daily Wire immediately went viral, with massive media coverage of what can only be described as a complete rejection of cancel culture.

Reuters — “Ex-‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano to make film with conservative outlet”

“Gina Carano, the ‘Mandalorian’ actress who was dropped from the ‘Star Wars’ spinoff over what the studio called ‘abhorrent and unacceptable’ social media posts, said on Friday she will make a film with conservative company The Daily Wire.”

Variety — “Gina Carano, Ben Shapiro Team Up for Film After ‘Mandalorian’ Firing”

“Less than two days after Gina Carano was fired by Lucasfilm over ‘abhorrent’ social media posts, Ben Shapiro, the conservative political commentator and co-founder of The Daily Wire, has pledged to make a movie with her.”

TMZ — “GINA CARANO SIGNS NEW MOVIE DEAL WITH BEN SHAPIRO… After ‘Star Wars’ Ousting”

“The force ain’t with Gina Carano anymore … but Ben Shapiro sure is!

The former ‘Mandalorian’ star — who’s on the outs with LucasFilm after sharing an offensive post about Jewish people on Instagram — announced she’s signed a new movie deal with Shapiro’s conservative media outlet, ‘The Daily Wire.’”

USA Today — “Ex-‘Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano partners with Daily Wire: ‘They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them’”

“Former ‘The Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano has a new gig, days after Lucasfilm announced she will no longer be part of the popular Disney+ show following the star’s controversial social media posts.

The Daily Wire, co-founded by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, announced Friday that the former mixed martial arts fighter will partner with the media outlet to produce and star in an upcoming film.”

Daily Mail — “Gina Carano strikes back: Fired Mandalorian star announces new movie project with Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire saying, ‘They can’t cancel us if we don‘t let them’”

“Gina Carano will star in a film project that she is producing alongside The Daily Wire in the wake of her firing by Disney from her role in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian for comparing the political climate to the Nazi era.

Carano, the actress and former mixed martial arts fighter, on Friday confirmed her collaboration with The Daily Wire, the right-leaning news and opinion website founded by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.”

The Hollywood Reporter — “Gina Carano Hits Back at Critics After ‘Mandalorian’ Firing”

“The actor has set up a new movie project with ‘The Daily Wire,’ the conservative website run by Ben Shapiro: ‘I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob.’”

Los Angeles Times — “After ‘Mandalorian’ exit, Gina Carano vows to fight cancel culture with new film deal”

“Gina Carano, who exited the Disney+ series ‘The Mandalorian’ and was banned from future ‘Star Wars’ projects, has found a new home at pundit Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire. The actress will develop and produce her own film at the conservative news outlet, which announced it is branching out into entertainment content.”

NBC News — “Gina Carano, actor ousted from ‘The Mandalorian,’ to make movie with The Daily Wire”

“‘The Mandalorian’ actor Gina Carano, who has drawn intense criticism for her posts on social media, said Friday she would partner with the conservative media outlet The Daily Wire on a new film project.”

CNBC — “Gina Carano gets new gig with Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire after Disney firing”

“Gina Carano may have been fired from her Star Wars gig by Disney on Wednesday, but she’s already got a new project lined up. This time with Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire.”

The Independent — “Gina Carano working on film with Ben Shapiro after being dropped from The Mandalorian”

“Gina Carano is working on a film with Ben Shapiro after being dropped from The Mandalorian over a social media post comparing the treatment of Jewish people at the hands of the Nazis to the current US political climate.”

HuffPost — “Gina Carano Lands Movie Deal With Ben Shapiro After ‘Mandalorian’ Firing”

“The actor, who played Cara Dune, says she’s teamed up with right-wing website The Daily Wire after inflammatory social media posts got her canned at Lucasfilm.”

The Hill — “After Disney firing, Gina Carano announces new film project with Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire”

“‘The Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano is partnering with Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire for a new film project after being fired by Disney for her social media posts.”

The Daily Beast — “Gina Carano Announces She’s Making a Movie With Ben Shapiro”

“Gina Carano has declared she won’t be ‘cancelled’ and is teaming up with Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire for a movie she will develop, produce, and star in, Deadline reported on Friday. The controversial actress was fired from her role in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian on Wednesday night after she reshared a post that seemed to suggest having a differing political view in 2021 was similar to being Jewish during the Holocaust. She was similarly dropped by her talent agency and The Daily Beast learned her PR had cut ties with her in the fall of 2020 over her social media posts.”

New York Post — “Gina Carano says ‘they can’t cancel us,’ reportedly has new project”

“‘Canceled’ conservative actress Gina Carano fired back Friday — saying she’s taking her talents to a right-wing entertainment company for a new movie project, according to a report.”

Insider — “Fired ‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano announces film project with Ben Shapiro’s conservative website The Daily Wire”

“Former ‘The Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano told Deadline that she will be collaborating with Ben Shapiro’s conservative news website The Daily Wire to develop a new film project.”

Entertainment Weekly — “Gina Carano lands movie deal with The Daily Wire after Lucasfilm firing for offensive posts”

“Gina Carano has already lined up her next screen project.

The former Mandalorian actress, who was fired by Lucasfilm on Wednesday in the wake of highly controversial social media posts, announced Friday morning that she’s teaming up with the conservative website The Daily Wire to develop and produce a new movie.”

The Wrap — “Gina Carano Sets Up Film Project With Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire After ‘Mandalorian’ Firing”

“Former ‘The Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano has set a new project with Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire just two days after being dropped by Lucasfilm and UTA over the former MMA fighter’s social media posts.”

Complex — “Fired ‘Mandalorian’ Actress Gina Carano Announces Movie With Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire”

“Gina Carano was dropped from Disney+’s The Mandalorian this week, but she’s already lined up another project following her controversial remarks.

Carano has previously posted tweets perceived as transphobic, shared unfounded claims regarding the 2020 election, and has made dodgy comments regarding the Black Lives Matter protests of last summer. The 38-year-old actress, who portrays Cara Dune on the first-ever live-action Star Wars series, was finally let go this past week after she compared the way Republicans are are treated to what Jewish people experienced living in Nazi Germany.”

CBR.com — “Gina Carano Teams With Ben Shapiro for Daily Wire-Exclusive Film”

“Gina Carano is teaming up with Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire for a new movie after being fired from Disney+’s The Mandalorian.”

Uproxx — “Gina Carano Is Attempting A Quick Comeback By Making A Movie With Far-Right Gadfly Ben Shapiro”

“Not even 48 hours after Gina Carano was fired by Lucasfilm after a series of incendiary social media posts, the former The Mandalorian star has teamed up with controversial far-right commentator Ben Shapiro for a new movie project that will stick it to the ‘Hollywood Left.’ In a statement announcing the new film that will be released exclusively to The Daily Wire subscribers, Carano calls the collaboration an answered prayer following her very public ‘cancellation’ from the hit Disney+ series following an anti-Semitic Instagram post.”

PinkNews — “Fired Mandalorian star Gina Carano teams up Ben Shapiro for cringeworthy film project”

“Gina Carano, who played combative shock trooper Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, is attempting to bounce back by… working with right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro.”

Decider — “Gina Carano Hits Back After ‘The Mandalorian’ Firing: ‘They Can’t Cancel Us If We Don’t Let Them’”

“Actress Gina Carano has finally surfaced after being fired from Disney+ series The Mandalorian earlier this week. In a statement provided to Deadline, Carano revealed that she is developing a producing a new film for The Daily Wire, a right-wing outlet run by pundit Ben Shapiro. ‘They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them,’ said the mixed martial arts star turned actress.”

The Sacramento Bee — “Fired ‘Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano gets new movie opportunity from The Daily Wire”

“Gina Carano, who was fired this week from ‘The Mandalorian’ after a series of controversial social media posts, already has a new project in the works.

Conservative news outlet The Daily Wire announced Friday that Carano will produce and star in an upcoming movie exclusive to members of its website.”

The Week — “Fired Mandalorian star Gina Carano announces movie with Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire”

“Gina Carano is headed to work with Ben Shapiro after her ouster from the galaxy far, far away.

Carano, who was fired from her role as Cara Dune on Disney’s Star Wars series The Mandalorian this week over her controversial social media posts, announced Friday she’s making a film with the conservative political commentator’s website The Daily Wire.”

