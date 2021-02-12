https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6027f7805db3705aa0aa449f
With the help of 11 snowshoe-clad volunteers, a Finnish artist has created an incredible ethereal and ephemeral ‘landscape’ artwork near the Finnish capital Helsinki, all made with thousands of footst…
Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., on Saturday called to subpoena Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., in the impeachment trial….
A majority of Republicans want former President Donald Trump to remain active in politics, a CNBC survey released Friday revealed….
Starting March 15, people ages 16 to 64 who are disabled or at high risk for morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 will be eligible for vaccination….
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who just won reelection and now will not have to encounter his voters at the ballot…