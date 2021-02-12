https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6027b1305db3705aa0aa3cab
Government aid programs have long been targeted by scammers. But the scale of fraud in the Covid-19 relief program reaches a staggering level, officials say. …
India’s space agency has partnered with MapmyIndia, a tech company specializing in digital map data, to build an alternative to Google Maps. The announcement comes as India rolled out local alternativ…
The landscape of our children’s lives seems like a hopeless nightmare of student debt, limited job prospects, political conflict and conspiracy theories….
While some physical contact sports have struggled to keep players during the pandemic, collegiate esports has thrived over the last year….
Long-awaited news about Elon Musk was confirmed during a Twitter exchange with Indian entrepreneur Kunal Shah, who asked the busy CEO how he could manage so many different companies. “I’m an alien,” h…