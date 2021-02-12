http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tnMFd3Efe2g/

MSNBC legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Paul Butler on Friday argued that “impeachment is just the beginning for Donald Trump.” A Georgia district attorney is investigating the former president’s alleged efforts to overturn Georgia’s vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Butler said on “Morning Joe” that Trump and his lawyers “are going to in criminal and civil courtrooms all over the United States” for his actions fighting the 2020 presidential election results.

“Impeachment is just the beginning for Donald Trump,” Butler advised. “He and his lawyers are going to be in criminal and civil courtrooms all over the United States. And it’s funny because in Georgia, his defense is the same as … impeachment. The defense is he didn’t actually mean it. It’s just Trump being Trump. You know how he is. So in impeachment, he says, ‘When I tell my supporters to fight, I don’t mean that literally.’ In Georgia, it’s the same. When I say, ‘You need to find 100,000 votes, I didn’t actually mean that.’ And the Republicans in the Senate may fall for that defense of ‘Don’t believe your lying ears,’ but I don’t think an Atlanta jury would. I don’t think that juries in these states where Trump faces civil and criminal liability are going be nearly as sympathetic as these 44 Republican senators.”

