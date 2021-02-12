https://www.theblaze.com/news/msnbc-joy-reid-lincoln-project-capitol-terrorists

MSNBC host Joy Reid and Lincoln Project senior adviser Kurt Bardella claimed that Republicans are becoming “radicalized” and that the GOP is “basically a domestic terrorist cell at this point and they should be treated as such.”

During Thursday’s episode of “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid was interviewing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) about the impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump.

Reid posed the question, “Congressman Schiff, do we need to start having a serious conversation not just about Donald Trump being a bad guy, but about the Republican Party becoming a radicalized, anti-democratic institution?”

“You can’t have a regular party like the Democrats, who have their flaws, and a party that is willing to seize power by force,” Reid stated.

Schiff responded by saying that the Republican Party “doesn’t have an ideology any more, it doesn’t have principles any more.”

Reid floated the conspiracy theory that if Trump is allowed to run for president in 2024, he’ll know that he has “paramilitary forces who are willing to be activated by him” to get into the White House “and never leave.”

Also during the MSNBC cable news program, Reid welcomed Kurt Bardella, who is a member of the Lincoln Project, the “Never Trump” super PAC that has received scrutiny after accusations of sexual misconduct against co-founder John Weaver.

Regarding the Lincoln Project allegations, the Associated Press reported on Friday, “In June 2020, members of the organization’s leadership were informed in writing and in subsequent phone calls of at least 10 specific allegations of harassment against co-founder John Weaver, including two involving Lincoln Project employees, according to multiple people with direct knowledge of the situation.”

During the cable news interview, Bardella proclaimed that you are a “sociopath” if you don’t “feel something” from presentations from Democratic impeachment managers.

“If you watch the proceedings, the presentations that Democrats have offered over the last couple of days, and you don’t walk away feeling something, you are a sociopath. There is something fundamentally wrong and broken with you,” claimed Bardella. “What we are witnessing is the full embrace of the Republican Party of the most extreme and radical and racist elements of their base. There is no coming back from this.”

“From this point forward, they are the party that champions anti-democratic values,” the former Republican-turned-liberal said. “They are the party that champions the silencing of the votes of people of color in this country. They’re the party that champions violence and insurrection and domestic terrorism.”

“The Republican Party, if they allow this to happen and allow no consequences to befall the person who led the charge and literally instructed people to commit violence and mayhem on our Capitol, if they allow that to happen, the Republican Party is basically a domestic terrorist cell at this point and they should be treated as such,” he said, NewsBusters reported.

The assertion that Republicans are terrorists comes a week after another MSNBC host suggested that the U.S. government should use drone strikes to kill American citizens. MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace compared the Capitol rioters on Jan. 6 to Anwar Awlaki, the alleged former head of external operations for al-Qaeda who was assassinated in Yemen by a U.S. drone strike in 2011 during the Obama administration.

